Angry Birds 2 lead programmer opens VR studio to fuel 'social action'

Angry Birds 2 lead programmer Jonas Johansson has established a new virtual reality studio to create "social action" games.

Christened 'Neuston,' the new Stockholm-based opening has actually been up and running since last year, but its existence had been kept a secret until now.

Johansson, who also worked at Crytek and Avalanche Studios before joining Rovio, says he wants to create polished, high-quality offerings that augment the lives of others.

"Humans are social by nature, and shared experiences create bonds like nothing else. Virtual reality allows us to augment our lives with experiences that would otherwise not be possible," wrote the co-founder.

"Players can see their hands and look around freely in these new worlds. Hand–eye coordination has been a staple ingredient of action games for decades, and now it’s more intuitive than ever."