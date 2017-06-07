Twitch Affiliates will now get a cut of game and IAP sales

Newsbrief: Starting today, members of Twitch's Affiliate program (which affords those selected some extra monetization and streaming tools, though not as much as Twitch Partners) will be able to earn revenue from the sale of games and in-game items.

Affiliates could already earn some cash as a result of the 'Cheering With Bits' tool the streaming giant introduced earlier this year, which gave streamers of cut of the money spent on Twitch's 'Bit' chat emotes.

But now broadcasters will be able to bring home even more bacon by taking a 5 percent slice of game sales and in-app purchases made through their channel.

All Affiliates have been automatically granted the ability to earn from game sales, and only need to be playing a game that's available to buy through Twitch for a purchase button to appear on their channel page.