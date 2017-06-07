Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
June 7, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
June 7, 2017
June 7, 2017
Chat with one of the designers behind Oxygen Not Included at 3PM EDT
June 7, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
Console/PC, Design, Video

We’re playing a lot of Early Access games lately on the Gamasutra Twitch channel, but not many have had as much polish or featured as much creative simulation design as Oxygen Not Included, the newest game from Mark of the Ninja developer Klei. 

To get a sense of how Early Access is going, and learn more about making compelling simulation games that can find an audience on Steam, we’re going to be interviewing game designer Johann Seidenz as we play Oxygen Not Included on Twitch today at 3PM EDT. 

If you’ve got questions about how Klei keeps turning out such polished games, or want tips for starting your own simulation strategy game, be sure to join us in Twitch chat to have your questions answered! 

And while you’re at it, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, gameplay commentary and editor roundtables. 

