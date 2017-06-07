Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
June 7, 2017
'Top grossing' category noticeably absent from Apple's App Store redesign
June 7, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
The Apple's App Store is getting a fresh coat of paint when iOS 11 arrives later this year, but developers exploring the beta are already noticing one thing absent from the redesigned storefront: the top grossing category.

The other two top charts, top paid and top free, are still found in the updated layout but the top grossing tab, which ranks apps by the revenue-generating power of their in-app purchases, is nowhere to be seen. 

Many of the App Store changes Apple highlighted during its World Wide Developer Conference earlier this week revolved around increasing discoverability for developers, and it's likely this change was brought about with that in mind. 

But at the same time, the top grossing category has also been a resource for developers looking to gauge the success of certain game and in-app purchase types. And since the category itself was largely dominated by free to play games, those titles will soon have to compete with download numbers rather than revenue generation if they hope to earn a favorable slot on the top free chart.

The App Store redesign is included in iOS 11, a beta of which can currently be downloaded by members of Apple’s developer program. A public beta is set to launch later this month, with the full release expected this fall. 

