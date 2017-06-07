Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 7, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 7, 2017
arrowPress Releases
June 7, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

The Indie Megabooth has spun off into its own traveling series of events
The Indie Megabooth has spun off into its own traveling series of events
June 7, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
June 7, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Indie

The Indie Megabooth has provided space for indie game developers to showcase their creations at major video conventions for half a decade, and now it plans to take that experience on the road through the aptly named Indie Megashow.

While it seems that the exhibitors for the first show in the event series have already been booked, this kind of event should still be of note to the game development community, especially those that have yet to show a game at a convention. The new event series itself offers a way for indie developers to reap some of the benefits of attending a convention without leaving their usual stomping ground.

And, as an added bonus, the traveling Megashow aims to place a "special emphasis" on local creators, and will likely help foster the growth of more local game development communities in the process.

The Indie Megashow itself is set to be a series of events across the United States that aspire to bring the Indie Megabooth experience directly to developers and their local communities. The first show is due to premiere as a day-long event in Atlanta, Georgia on July 15 and will feature a yet unnanounced roster of game projects, music, and artists.

This first event, like the others in the series, plans to maintain a focus on featuring and discovering local talent within the communities it visits as well. More details on the Atlanta show, as well as information on the Megashow itself, can be found on the Indie Megabooth website. 

Related Jobs

Wargaming | BigWorld
Wargaming | BigWorld — Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
[06.07.17]
Senior Software Engineer Ã¢Â€Â“ C/C++ Tools Development
Pixelberry Studios
Pixelberry Studios — MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, United States
[06.06.17]
Senior 2D Artist
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Novato, California, United States
[06.06.17]
ESPORTS PRODUCER - NBA 2K ESPORTS LEAGUE
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Novato, California, United States
[06.06.17]
DevOps ENGINEER


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Layering challenges in Klei's survival sim Oxygen Not Included
'Top grossing' category noticeably absent from Apple's App Store redesign
Blog: Using 'engines of play' to understand player motivation
Angry Birds 2 lead programmer opens VR studio to fuel 'social action'


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image