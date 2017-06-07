The Indie Megabooth has spun off into its own traveling series of events

The Indie Megabooth has provided space for indie game developers to showcase their creations at major video conventions for half a decade, and now it plans to take that experience on the road through the aptly named Indie Megashow.

While it seems that the exhibitors for the first show in the event series have already been booked, this kind of event should still be of note to the game development community, especially those that have yet to show a game at a convention. The new event series itself offers a way for indie developers to reap some of the benefits of attending a convention without leaving their usual stomping ground.

And, as an added bonus, the traveling Megashow aims to place a "special emphasis" on local creators, and will likely help foster the growth of more local game development communities in the process.

The Indie Megashow itself is set to be a series of events across the United States that aspire to bring the Indie Megabooth experience directly to developers and their local communities. The first show is due to premiere as a day-long event in Atlanta, Georgia on July 15 and will feature a yet unnanounced roster of game projects, music, and artists.

This first event, like the others in the series, plans to maintain a focus on featuring and discovering local talent within the communities it visits as well. More details on the Atlanta show, as well as information on the Megashow itself, can be found on the Indie Megabooth website.