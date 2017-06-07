Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
June 7, 2017
Severed and Old Man's Journey among 2017 Apple Design Award recipients
June 7, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Apple has revealed the 12 iOS apps that have been recognized for their design and innovation through this year’s Apple Design Awards. As with last year, five games are counted among this year’s recipients, ranging from puzzle games to colorful action adventures.

The winning games and their developers are as follows:

  • Blackbox (Ryan McLeod)
  • Splitter Critters (RAC7 Games)
  • Mushroom 11 (Untame)
  • Old Man’s Journey (Broken Rules)
  • Severed (Drinkbox Studios)

Those five now join games like Threes, Monument Valley, and Ridiculous Fishing as recipients of the yearly award.

More information on each of this year’s winners, as well as a look at the technology and development tools that powered each winning entry, can be found over on Apple’s developer portal

