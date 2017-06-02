Get a job: Naughty Dog is hiring a Gameplay Programmer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Santa Monica, California

Naughty Dog is the developer of some of the most critically acclaimed and top-selling video games on PlayStation platforms, having created the classic Crash Bandicoot and Jak and Daxter series, as well as modern franchises Uncharted and The Last of Us. We have become recognized as industry leaders for our storytelling, graphics and cinematic quality in our games. The studio is currently developing Uncharted: The Lost Legacy and The Last of Us Part II.

Since Naughty Dog is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sony Interactive Entertainment, we also have many perks that comes from being in the Sony family – movie screenings on the Sony Pictures lots and discounts on electronics, music, movies and PlayStation hardware and software. Of course, you just can’t beat our location. Naughty Dog is based near the ocean – and beaches – in Santa Monica, California, where beautiful weather and fair temperatures grace us year-round.

Responsibilities:

Work closely with the Design and Art teams to bring ideas and new gameplay features into the game

Programming content like player movement, animation, AI, weapons, user interface, and scripting

Additional responsibilities may be assigned as needed

Requirements & Skills:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or equivalent work experience

Strong math skills with emphasis on 3D math

Strong knowledge of C and C++ programming languages

Possesses the ability and drive to contribute and advance all aspects of a game

Pluses:

Console programming experience

Passion for playing and developing exceptional games

As part of the Naughty Dog application process, candidates should expect to be given a technical interview.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.