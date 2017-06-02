Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 7, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 7, 2017
arrowPress Releases
June 7, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Naughty Dog is hiring a Gameplay Programmer
Get a job: Naughty Dog is hiring a Gameplay Programmer
June 7, 2017 | By Staff
June 7, 2017 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Programming

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Gameplay ProgrammerNaughty Dog

Location: Santa Monica, California

Naughty Dog is the developer of some of the most critically acclaimed and top-selling video games on PlayStation platforms, having created the classic Crash Bandicoot and Jak and Daxter series, as well as modern franchises Uncharted and The Last of Us. We have become recognized as industry leaders for our storytelling, graphics and cinematic quality in our games. The studio is currently developing Uncharted: The Lost Legacy and The Last of Us Part II.

Since Naughty Dog is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sony Interactive Entertainment, we also have many perks that comes from being in the Sony family – movie screenings on the Sony Pictures lots and discounts on electronics, music, movies and PlayStation hardware and software. Of course, you just can’t beat our location. Naughty Dog is based near the ocean – and beaches – in Santa Monica, California, where beautiful weather and fair temperatures grace us year-round.

Responsibilities:

  • Work closely with the Design and Art teams to bring ideas and new gameplay features into the game
  • Programming content like player movement, animation, AI, weapons, user interface, and scripting
  • Additional responsibilities may be assigned as needed

Requirements & Skills:

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or equivalent work experience
  • Strong math skills with emphasis on 3D math
  • Strong knowledge of C and C++ programming languages
  • Possesses the ability and drive to contribute and advance all aspects of a game

Pluses:

  • Console programming experience
  • Passion for playing and developing exceptional games

As part of the Naughty Dog application process, candidates should expect to be given a technical interview.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Wargaming | BigWorld
Wargaming | BigWorld — Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
[06.07.17]
Senior Software Engineer Â– C/C++ Tools Development
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.06.17]
Senior Gameplay Programmer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.06.17]
Engine Programmer
Abrakam
Abrakam — LiÃ¨ge, Belgium
[06.06.17]
Senior Server Developer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Layering challenges in Klei's survival sim Oxygen Not Included
'Top grossing' category noticeably absent from Apple's App Store redesign
Blog: Using 'engines of play' to understand player motivation
Angry Birds 2 lead programmer opens VR studio to fuel 'social action'


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image