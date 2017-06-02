Video: Sid Meier and Bruce Shelley's postmortem of Civilization

Earlier this year Sid Meier and Bruce Shelley, a pair of game industry luminaries who have together shaped the history of video and board game development through their work on everything from Railroad Tycoon to Age of Empires, took to the stage at GDC 2017 to present a Classic Game Postmortem on Sid Meier's Civilization.

It was a fascinating talk about the making of a groundbreaking game. In addition to the nuts and bolts of development, the pair delved into how, with Civilization, Shelley's background in board game design and Meier's history of sim game development shaped the final product.

The game and its sequels have influenced a generation of game makers, so it's well worth your time to learn about how it all began by watching the Classic Game Postmortem of Civilization on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its new YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.



Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC, GDC Europe, and GDC Next already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.



Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Tech