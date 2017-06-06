Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 7, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 7, 2017
arrowPress Releases
June 7, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Everything's game trailer officially qualifies for an Oscar
June 7, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
June 7, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Indie, Business/Marketing, Video

The trailer for recently-released existence sim Everything has won a jury prize at the Vienna Shorts Festival, which means it now qualifies to be nominated for an Academy Award in the "Animated Short Film" category.

It's a nice nod to the gameplay trailer itself (which is branded a gameplay film, and aptly so given it's nearly 11 minutes long) but, more notably, creator David O'Reilly points out on Twitter that it's the first time a video game trailer has qualified for Oscar consideration.

The game itself has already won a handful of awards, and was nominated for multiple honors at this year's Independent Games Festival.

O'Reilly worked on the game with a small team after making his game dev debut with the 2014 game Mountain. He'd previously carved out a meaningful career in animation, and after releasing Everything in March he joined us on the Gamasutra Twitch channel to break down (among other things) how his experiences as a game developer differ from his work as an animator.

Related Jobs

Naughty Dog
Naughty Dog — Santa Monica, California, United States
[06.07.17]
Tools Programmer (ICE Team)
Naughty Dog
Naughty Dog — Santa Monica, California, United States
[06.07.17]
Graphics Programmer (ICE Team)
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[06.07.17]
VFX Artist
Naughty Dog
Naughty Dog — Santa Monica, California, United States
[06.07.17]
Gameplay Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Layering challenges in Klei's survival sim Oxygen Not Included
'Top grossing' category noticeably absent from Apple's App Store redesign
Blog: Using 'engines of play' to understand player motivation
Angry Birds 2 lead programmer opens VR studio to fuel 'social action'


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image