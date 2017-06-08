Bandai Namco targets emerging mobile markets with Docomo partnership

Bandai Namco Europe has entered into a global partnership with mobile commerce outfit Docomo Digital to help it find success in emerging markets.

Notably, the deal will see the two companies work together to co-create exclusive HTML5-based mobile games that Docomo will offer directly to its partner of network of mobile operators.

Docomo also wants to help Bandai Namco develop stronger relationships with alternative app stores in fledgling markets in Africa, Latin America, and India.

What's more, Docomo plans to leverage its distribution reach to give customers different ways to discover and engage with Bandai's mobile games, primarily in countries where direct carrier billing is a mainstream payment method.

"We believe this important partnership with Docomo Digital and their network will allow us to reach emerging markets more easily where we see a continued growth of interest for entertainment," said Naoki Katashima, president and COO of Bandai Namco Europe.

"We hope that our products and services will help increase and enhance social activities in these territories."