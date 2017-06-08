Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 8, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 8, 2017
arrowPress Releases
June 8, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Bandai Namco targets emerging mobile markets with Docomo partnership
Bandai Namco targets emerging mobile markets with Docomo partnership
June 8, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
June 8, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Bandai Namco Europe has entered into a global partnership with mobile commerce outfit Docomo Digital to help it find success in emerging markets. 

Notably, the deal will see the two companies work together to co-create exclusive HTML5-based mobile games that Docomo will offer directly to its partner of network of mobile operators. 

Docomo also wants to help Bandai Namco develop stronger relationships with alternative app stores in fledgling markets in Africa, Latin America, and India. 

What's more, Docomo plans to leverage its distribution reach to give customers different ways to discover and engage with Bandai's mobile games, primarily in countries where direct carrier billing is a mainstream payment method.

"We believe this important partnership with Docomo Digital and their network will allow us to reach emerging markets more easily where we see a continued growth of interest for entertainment," said Naoki Katashima, president and COO of Bandai Namco Europe.

"We hope that our products and services will help increase and enhance social activities in these territories."

Related Jobs

Disruptor Beam
Disruptor Beam — FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts, United States
[06.08.17]
Mobile Marketing Associate
Disruptor Beam
Disruptor Beam — FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts, United States
[06.08.17]
Senior Data Analyst
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[06.07.17]
Experienced Game Developer
Naughty Dog
Naughty Dog — Santa Monica, California, United States
[06.07.17]
Technical Environment Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

StarCraft Remastered dev analyzes the enduring appeal of StarCraft
What makes a great sim game? Oxygen Not Included designer weighs in
How Prey succeeds in giving players space to tell their own stories
Severed and Old Man's Journey among 2017 Apple Design Award recipients


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image