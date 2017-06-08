CD Projekt Red rejects ransom request from Cyberpunk 2077 thieves

CD Projekt Red has been contacted and subsequently threatened by a party seeking to extort money from the Polish game developer over a number of stolen internal company files.

The party contacted CD Projekt Red seeking an undisclosed amount as ransom, threatening to release files that include documents relating to its in-development title Cyberpunk 2077. Rather than pay the ransom, CD Projekt Red took to Twitter to make the situation known and note that the stolen documents themselves are “old and largely unrepresentative of the current vision for the game”

“A demand for ransom has been made, saying should we not comply, the files will be released to the general public," shared a statement from CD Projekt Red.

“We will not be giving into the demands of the individual or individuals that have contacted us, which might eventually lead to the files being published online. The appropriate legal authorities will be informed about this situation.”

While likely the most severe, this isn’t the first time CD Projekt Red has opted to release a public statement to address conflict surrounding Cyberpunk 2077. The company was met with some hostility from fellow developers and fans alike over its trademark of the term 'cyberpunk'. Following that, the company released a statement in a similar fashion that explained in detail what that copyright meant for both it and other game developers pursuing the concept of ‘cyberpunk'.