Get a job: Heart Machine is hiring a Graphics Engineer
June 8, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Programming

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Graphics EngineerHeart Machine

Location: Culver City, California

We’re looking for a talented Graphics Engineer to join our growing team! We’re building intricate and surreal locations, pushing our style, designs, engine, and hardware to the limits: we need a skilled individual to be a key part in crafting a stunning experience.

Our graphical presentation is critical to our projects; it contributes to an aesthetic and atmosphere that is entirely our own. If you feel you’d be a good fit for our highly collaborative team and want to make a major impact with an agile group, join us!

Your responsibilities + attributes:

  • Utilize current graphics features and design a variety of new features in Unreal 4.
  • Staying current on the latest graphics technology via research, eager to utilize new techniques in Unreal 4.
  • Bolster existing features in the engine to support members of the team.
  • Ability to break down tasks with accurate time estimates, from high-level components to smaller tasks.
  • Capable of working independently, keeping on-task and motivated.
  • Excited and able to work with a small, nimble team and participate in major decisions.

Skills + Experience:

  • Extensive knowledge of C/C++ programming and HLSL shaders.
  • Visual Studio experience.
  • Proficient in Unreal 4, including ample familiarity with the Blueprint system.
  • Incredible 3d math skills.
  • Ample understanding of GPU architecture for PC and modern consoles.
  • Familiarity with Maya is a plus.
  • Shipped title experience preferred.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

