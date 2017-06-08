Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
June 8, 2017
June 8, 2017
June 8, 2017
Xbox exec promises devs a bit more RAM to work with on Project Scorpio
June 8, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
In this, the week ahead of the Electronic Entertainment Expo, Microsoft VP Mike Ybarra has taken to Twitter to hype the company's upcoming Xbox One revamp ("Project Scorpio") by promising devs will be able to access 9 of the console's promised 12GB of GDDR5 RAM. 

This is notable because we visited Microsoft's HQ earlier this year to see the Scorpio dev kits (which have 24GB), chat with Xbox chief Phil Spencer and some of the Scorpio team -- who said devs would have only 8 of the 12GB to work with on retail Scorpio consoles.

"This was feedback we got from developers,"  Kevin Gammill, Microsoft’s group program manager for Xbox Core Platform, told Gamasutra at the time. “They wanted more headroom for their titles, so we moved from 5 gigs of RAM to 8.”

So what changed? According to Ybarra's Twitter post, this is a result of ongoing system tuning. He went on to note that any excess RAM not used by a game will be used for caching purposes, then posted a photo of himself holding a Scorpio CPU in an airport for some reason.

