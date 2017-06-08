Report: Game chat app Discord quietly raised ~$50M earlier this year

Things seem to be going well at text/voice chat company Discord, as TechCrunch reports the firm quietly raised about $50 million during a funding round earlier this year in which the company was valued at roughly $725 million.

That's a significant amount of money for a company that started out making games, then rose from the ashes of its failed MOBA (Fates Forever) to turn and focus on turning its internal communications tech into a game chat app.

That app now has over 45 million registered users, and company CEO Jason Citron confirmed to TechCrunch that it did raise a bunch of money earlier this year (though he didn't confirm the amount) in the name of "supporting the massive growth we've seen over the past year."

TechCrunch also reports that a lot of the investment went towards buying secondary shares off early employees, effectively affording long-time staffers the opportunity to cash out.