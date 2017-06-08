Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 8, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 8, 2017
arrowPress Releases
June 8, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Report: Game chat app Discord quietly raised ~$50M earlier this year
Report: Game chat app Discord quietly raised ~$50M earlier this year
June 8, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
June 8, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online, Business/Marketing

Things seem to be going well at text/voice chat company Discord, as TechCrunch reports the firm quietly raised about $50 million during a funding round earlier this year in which the company was valued at roughly $725 million.

That's a significant amount of money for a company that started out making games, then rose from the ashes of its failed MOBA (Fates Forever) to turn and focus on turning its internal communications tech into a game chat app.

That app now has over 45 million registered users, and company CEO Jason Citron confirmed to TechCrunch that it did raise a bunch of money earlier this year (though he didn't confirm the amount) in the name of "supporting the massive growth we've seen over the past year."

TechCrunch also reports that a lot of the investment went towards buying secondary shares off early employees, effectively affording long-time staffers the opportunity to cash out. 

Related Jobs

Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Foster City, California, United States
[06.08.17]
Environment Artist
System Era Softworks
System Era Softworks — Seattle, Washington, United States
[06.08.17]
3D Artist
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[06.08.17]
Technical Director
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[06.08.17]
Build Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

StarCraft Remastered dev analyzes the enduring appeal of StarCraft
What makes a great sim game? Oxygen Not Included designer weighs in
How Prey succeeds in giving players space to tell their own stories
Severed and Old Man's Journey among 2017 Apple Design Award recipients


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image