Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 9, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 9, 2017
arrowPress Releases
June 9, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Chat with Elder Scrolls Online game director Matt Firor at 3PM EDT
June 9, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
June 9, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

It looks like we’re not the only ones returning to the world of Morrowind these days. Just this week, Zenimax Online Studios released The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind, an expansion to Bethesda’s massively multiplayer online game that takes players back to the island of Vvardenfell, last seen in The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind.

Since our chat with the ESO team last autumn proved so thought-provoking, we’ve decided to invite them back on to find out what they’ve learned about running an MMO in the interim and talk about the design ethos behind revisiting one of role-playing game history’s most popular settings. So today at 3PM EDT, join us for a conversation with game director Matt Firor as we explore the latest expansion to The Elder Scrolls Online. 

And while you’re at it, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables and gameplay commentary. 

Related Jobs

Tangentlemen
Tangentlemen — Playa Vista, California, United States
[06.08.17]
Lead Combat Designer
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Foster City, California, United States
[06.08.17]
Environment Artist
System Era Softworks
System Era Softworks — Seattle, Washington, United States
[06.08.17]
3D Artist
Cryptic Studios
Cryptic Studios — Los Gatos, California, United States
[06.08.17]
Writer, Magic the Gathering MMO


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Q&A: Ken Rolston's development secrets of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
Blog: Designing the art and visual language of Ikenfell
Accolade is apparently back from the dead and making a Bubsy game
StarCraft Remastered dev analyzes the enduring appeal of StarCraft


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image