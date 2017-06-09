Chat with Elder Scrolls Online game director Matt Firor at 3PM EDT

It looks like we’re not the only ones returning to the world of Morrowind these days. Just this week, Zenimax Online Studios released The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind, an expansion to Bethesda’s massively multiplayer online game that takes players back to the island of Vvardenfell, last seen in The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind.

Since our chat with the ESO team last autumn proved so thought-provoking, we’ve decided to invite them back on to find out what they’ve learned about running an MMO in the interim and talk about the design ethos behind revisiting one of role-playing game history’s most popular settings. So today at 3PM EDT, join us for a conversation with game director Matt Firor as we explore the latest expansion to The Elder Scrolls Online.

And while you’re at it, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables and gameplay commentary.