GameStop notifies online customers of possible credit card theft

GameStop has reached out to online customers following a security breach that may have seen personal information, including addresses and credit card numbers, stolen from the retailer’s website.

GameStop was first made aware of the potential breach this past April after credit card data previously used on its website showed up for sale online. After launching its own investigation into the matter, it seems that the theft has now more or less been confirmed by the company.

This potentially means the names, addresses, credit card numbers, card expiration dates, and CVV2 security codes of customers that used GameStop's website between August 10, 2016 and February 9, 2017 have been obtained by online thieves.

“GameStop identified and addressed a potential security incident that was related to transactions made on GameStop’s website during a specific period of time,” reads a statement given to Kotaku. “GameStop mailed notification letters to customers who made purchases during that time frame advising them of the incident and providing information on steps they can take.”