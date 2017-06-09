Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 9, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 9, 2017
arrowPress Releases
June 9, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

GameStop notifies online customers of possible credit card theft
GameStop notifies online customers of possible credit card theft
June 9, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
June 9, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Business/Marketing

GameStop has reached out to online customers following a security breach that may have seen personal information, including addresses and credit card numbers, stolen from the retailer’s website.

GameStop was first made aware of the potential breach this past April after credit card data previously used on its website showed up for sale online. After launching its own investigation into the matter, it seems that the theft has now more or less been confirmed by the company.

This potentially means the names, addresses, credit card numbers, card expiration dates, and CVV2 security codes of customers that used GameStop's website between August 10, 2016 and February 9, 2017 have been obtained by online thieves. 

“GameStop identified and addressed a potential security incident that was related to transactions made on GameStop’s website during a specific period of time,” reads a statement given to Kotaku. “GameStop mailed notification letters to customers who made purchases during that time frame advising them of the incident and providing information on steps they can take.”

Related Jobs

Wargaming.net
Wargaming.net — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[06.09.17]
Software Engineer (Audio)
Wargaming.net
Wargaming.net — Chicago , Illinois, United States
[06.09.17]
Lead Tools Engineer
2K
2K — Novato, California, United States
[06.09.17]
LIVE OPS MANAGER - NBA 2K
2K
2K — Novato, California, United States
[06.09.17]
SENIOR SERVER ENGINEER


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Q&A: Ken Rolston's development secrets of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
Blog: Designing the art and visual language of Ikenfell
Accolade is apparently back from the dead and making a Bubsy game
StarCraft Remastered dev analyzes the enduring appeal of StarCraft


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image