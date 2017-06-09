Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
June 9, 2017
June 9, 2017
June 9, 2017
One year later, Pokemon Go has surpassed 750 million downloads
June 9, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Pokemon Go first released last July and very quickly become somewhat of a pop culture phenomenon. Its impact has been felt even beyond the game industry, with cities proposing laws to deal with the complications of location-based gameplay and businesses finding ways to capitalize on those very same mechanics. 

Now, just under one year later, developer Niantic Labs says the game has been downloaded over 750 million times. While It’s worth noting that the first 500 million downloads occurred within the game’s first two months on the market, that doesn’t mean the 750 million milestone itself is anything less than impressive.

The momentum behind Pokemon Go has naturally decreased since its groundbreaking release, but Niantic noted that, as recently as a few months ago, the game was still attracting as many as 65 million monthly active users

