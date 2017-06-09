Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 9, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 9, 2017
arrowPress Releases
June 9, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Sonic designer Hirokazu Yasuhara zeroes in on how to design with fun in mind
June 9, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
June 9, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

Fun is often times a subjective concept, so how can game designers introduce elements into games that capture the feeling of fun? Longtime designer Hirokazu Yasuhara aims to answer this question through a talk given at the Digital Dragons game development conference last month. 

Yasuhara, who has worked on Jak and Daxter, Uncharted, and numerous early Sonic games, says there are a number of factors designers can keep in mind in order to zero in on designing with fun in mind.

There are three factors that inform his game design theory: human habits, human emotion, and Roger Caillois’ four categories of play. In his talk, Yasuhara breaks down the individual elements that make up each tenet, and then shows how each can then work together and be applied to the game design process.

Take a look at the video above for Yasuhara’s full talk, which, as an added bonus for Sonic fans, opens with never-before-seen design documents for Sonic characters and levels, as well as why some mechanics pictured didn’t make it into the iconic game.

Related Jobs

Tangentlemen
Tangentlemen — Playa Vista, California, United States
[06.08.17]
Lead Combat Designer
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Foster City, California, United States
[06.08.17]
Environment Artist
System Era Softworks
System Era Softworks — Seattle, Washington, United States
[06.08.17]
3D Artist
Cryptic Studios
Cryptic Studios — Los Gatos, California, United States
[06.08.17]
Writer, Magic the Gathering MMO


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Q&A: Ken Rolston's development secrets of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
Sonic designer Hirokazu Yasuhara zeroes in on how to design with fun in mind
Blog: A beginner's guide to crafting video game cities
One year later, Pokemon Go has surpassed 750 million downloads


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image