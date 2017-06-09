Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 9, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 9, 2017
arrowPress Releases
June 9, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Dropzone dev Sparkypants lays off staff
Dropzone dev Sparkypants lays off staff
June 9, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
June 9, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online

Word is spreading today that Sparkypants, developer of the free-to-play real-time strategy game Dropzone, has laid off a number of staffers from its studio in Baltimore, Maryland.

The news comes courtesy of multiple Twitter posts from former employees today, one of whom noted that "most of Sparkypants has been laid off." Gamasutra has reached out to Sparkypants representatives for confirmation and further comment.

As always, if you or someone you know has been affected by these layoffs, you can email Gamasutra to share your story confidentially. 

The studio itself was founded in 2011 and released Dropzone onto Steam's Early Access service early this year. The game was built using the studio's in-house Sparkle Engine, which is designed specifically for competitive RTS/MOBA games.

Related Jobs

Hasbro
Hasbro — Pawtucket, Rhode Island, United States
[06.08.17]
Game Developer/Architect
Disruptor Beam
Disruptor Beam — FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts, United States
[06.08.17]
Mobile Marketing Associate
Disruptor Beam
Disruptor Beam — FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts, United States
[06.08.17]
Senior Data Analyst
Disruptor Beam
Disruptor Beam — FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts, United States
[06.06.17]
Associate Product Manager


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Q&A: Ken Rolston's development secrets of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
Sonic designer Hirokazu Yasuhara zeroes in on how to design with fun in mind
Blog: A beginner's guide to crafting video game cities
One year later, Pokemon Go has surpassed 750 million downloads


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image