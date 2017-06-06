Video: Street Fighter V and the impact of art design in fighting games

Capcom has been creating fighting games for roughly 30 years.

At GDC 2017, Street Fighter V art director Toshiyuki Kamei spoke at length about how that history has shaped the company's approach to art directing fighting games -- and how fighting games are, in turn, deeply shaped by their art style.

According to Kamei, Capcom has artistic techniques that can only be learned from documents and mentors within the company. This kind of preservation is important for making a fighting game more visual and understandable, and Kamei believes its a key reason why Capcom fighting games have maintained quality throughout the years.

Even if you don't have strong feelings about Capcom's games, Kamei's session was well worth because he walked through many techniques used in the art creation of fighting games like Street Fighter, showing in detail how the art design has played a role in the overall game structure.

If you missed it earlier this year, good news: you can now watch it (completely free!) on the official GDC YouTube channel.

