June 11, 2017
Project Scorpio is now officially 'Xbox One X'
Project Scorpio is now officially 'Xbox One X'
June 11, 2017 | By Kris Graft
June 11, 2017 | By Kris Graft
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing, E3

At Microsoft’s E3 press conference in L.A. today, Xbox executives hyped a faster – and smaller – Xbox One console.

Microsoft’s Project Scorpio, the beefed-up successor to Xbox One, is now officially called “Xbox One X,” a liquid-cooled console that is backwards compatible with Xbox One accessories and games. The console, said to be the smallest Xbox console to date, is set to hit shelves on November 7, in time for the holiday rush.

It’s a major play for Microsoft’s Xbox games business, as it continues to compete with (and lag behind sales-wise) PlayStation's line of consoles.

Microsoft confirmed that existing Xbox One games will run better and faster on the X as well, taking advantage of 4K television sets. The company said that owners of 1080p televisions will also see noticeable increases in visual quality.

Microsoft touted highly detailed, 60 frames per second, native 4K Forza Motorsport 7.

Developing...

