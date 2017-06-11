Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Microsoft boosts Xbox One backwards compatibility with original Xbox games
June 11, 2017 | By Kris Graft
Microsoft is expanding its backwards compatible game library on Xbox One with the addition of original Xbox games.

Microsoft made the announcement at its E3 press conference in L.A. this afternoon. There are currently nearly 400 Xbox 360 games that work on Xbox One.

Microsoft Xbox boss Phil Spencer told Gamasutra earlier this year that he’d like to see all Xbox games able to be playable across multiple generations of hardware – a trait of PC games that he wants to see more of in the console sector.

Microsoft also unveiled a $499 price tag and November 7 launch date for the Xbox One X, formerly known as Project Scorpio. That console will be backwards compatible as well, able to play current Xbox One games with higher visual fidelity and faster load times, Spencer said.

Original Xbox game support on Xbox One is slated to arrive later this year, including support for 2003's FASA-developed game, Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge.

