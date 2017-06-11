Bethesda announces new mods network, Creation Club

At Bethesda’s E3 press conference in L.A. tonight, the Fallout and Skyrim developer announced a new mods program dubbed “Creation Club.”

Creation Club is a collection of content for Fallout 4 and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim created by third-party development partners, mod community members, and Bethesda itself.

All mods – including new items, abilities, and gameplay features – will be curated and compatible with Fallout 4, Skyrim, and official add-ons, Bethesda said. Bethesda itself will work with the mod community and developer partners to ensure a high level of quality in Creation Club content.

Bethesda also said these mods will be purchased using credits, suggesting that Creation Club is a platform for paid mods. The company didn’t offer additional details on the business model for Creation Club, or how content creators may share revenue.

The new program starts this summer and will extend across Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Bethesda worked with Valve in 2015 on a paid mod service via the Steam Workshop, but after facing significant hurdles, pulled the plug on the program just days after launch.