Minecraft gets cross-platform boost with 'Better Together' update

Microsoft and Mojang want to turn Minecraft into a true cross-platform experience with the launch of the 'Better Together' update later this year.

Announced yesterday during Microsoft's E3 conference, the update promises to break down barriers by letting people play together across multiple platforms.

Since Microsoft purchased Minecraft in 2014, many had wondered how the Xbox creator might handle the game on other consoles.

Now, it seems the company is willing to overlook some rivalries by allowing players to get together regardless of whether they own the game on Windows 10, iOS, Android, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, or a VR device.

Curiously, the only systems that don't support cross-platform play right now belong to Sony, with the PS3, PS4, and PS Vita notably absent from the lineup.

Even so, it's good news for most players, with a Mojang blog post explaining players will also only need to buy DLC once to access it on any of those systems, paving the way for a more unified experience.

"We've wanted to integrate cross-platform for ages, essentially making a version of Minecraft that's consistent no matter what device you're choosing to play on," reads the blog post.

"Going forward, the edition you'll find on Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, mobile and VR will simply be known as 'Minecraft', a separate entity from 'Minecraft: Java Edition', which is the original PC game.

"This means when you buy Minecraft, you're buying a game that can you can play with friends across devices. What’s more, any DLC you purchase will be accessible amongst the various devices at no extra charge."

Those who own the game on a mobile or VR device will receive the update later this summer. Anyone playing on consoles will receive a brand new, cross-platform enabled version of Minecraft for free, and will be able to bring across all of their existing DLC.