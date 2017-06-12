Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 12, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 12, 2017
arrowPress Releases
June 12, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Starbreeze acquires location-based VR company Enterspace
Starbreeze acquires location-based VR company Enterspace
June 12, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
June 12, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Business/Marketing

Starbreeze has acquired the location-based VR company Enterspace for a sum of 20 million SEK (~$2.2 million), expanding its out-of-home VR push in the process.

Enterspace itself focuses its VR creation efforts on location-based experiences. That is to say that the company is developing VR titles that are best experienced in specialized VR centers and cafes by focusing on large-scale projects and, in some cases, featuring a level of multiplayer interaction.

The freshly acquired company is slated to open its first VR Experience center in Stockholm later this year which will seemingly be powered by Starbreeze’s StarVR virtual reality headsets. 

"The Enterspace team brings technology and content that is very well suited for entertainment and that also have an educational touch," said Starbreeze CEO Bo Andersson Klint in a statement. "They have established experience from location-based entertainment and provide a concept ready for launch. We see that Enterspace fits our VR ecosystem perfectly and are looking forward to seeing the StarVR Virtual Reality HMD being utilized in their business."

It’s worth noting as well that this isn’t Starbreeze’s first foray into location-based VR projects. The Swedish company has dabbled in specialized VR centers in the past through a partnership with IMAX that aimed to land StarVR headsets in IMAX's VR centers. 

Related Jobs

Gameloft
Gameloft — Barcelona, Spain
[06.12.17]
Senior Producer
Bluehole
Bluehole — Seongnam si , Korea, South
[06.12.17]
Sr. Character Animator
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[06.11.17]
Associate Cinematic Artist
Impulse Gear, Inc.
Impulse Gear, Inc. — San Francisco, California, United States
[06.09.17]
Lead Concept Art / Look Development Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

7 roguelikes that every developer should study
Gamasutra's at E3 2017! Stay up to speed right here
EA wants to use machine learning to create real-time game narratives
EA opens 'SEED' game tech research division


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image