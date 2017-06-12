Starbreeze acquires location-based VR company Enterspace

Starbreeze has acquired the location-based VR company Enterspace for a sum of 20 million SEK (~$2.2 million) and expanding its out-of-home VR push in the process.

Enterspace itself focuses its VR creation efforts on location-based experiences. That is to say that the company is developing VR titles that are best experienced in specialized VR centers and cafes by focusing on large-scale projects and, in some cases, featuring a level of multiplayer interaction.

The freshly acquired company is slated to open its first VR Experience center in Stockholm later this year which will seemingly be powered by Starbreeze’s StarVR virtual reality headsets.

"The Enterspace team brings technology and content that is very well suited for entertainment and that also have an educational touch," said Starbreeze CEO Bo Andersson Klint in a statement. "They have established experience from location-based entertainment and provide a concept ready for launch. We see that Enterspace fits our VR ecosystem perfectly and are looking forward to seeing the StarVR Virtual Reality HMD being utilized in their business."

It’s worth noting as well that this isn’t Starbreeze’s first foray into location-based VR projects. The Sweedish company has dabbled in specialized VR centers in the past through a partnership with IMAX that aimed to land StarVR headsets in IMAX's VR centers.