June 12, 2017
June 12, 2017
June 12, 2017
Tune in here to watch Ubisoft's E3 2017 press conference!
June 12, 2017 | By Staff
We're in it! E3 2017 is happening right now in Los Angeles, and Gamasutra is there on the ground to cover it.

Ubisoft is expected to host its E3 press conference today at 1 PM Pacific (4 PM Eastern). If you're not there in person to catch it, we've taken the liberty of embedding the YouTube livestream above. 

Tune in to see what the developer/publisher has to say about the year ahead, and stay tuned to our continuing E3 coverage to keep tabs on what's happening (and why you should care) all week long. 

