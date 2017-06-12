Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 12, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 12, 2017
arrowPress Releases
June 12, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Class action lawsuit over Xbox 360 defect shut down by court (again)
Class action lawsuit over Xbox 360 defect shut down by court (again)
June 12, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
June 12, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

An on again, off again class action lawsuit against Microsoft has received a final kibosh from the US Supreme Court, which today ruled that the lawsuit over Xbox 360 disc damage is not eligible for class action.

This particular class action lawsuit originally kicked off in 2008 when reports crept up that the Xbox 360 shipped with a known defect that could cause damage to discs inside the console.

The class action was dismissed by a lower court soon after, but that dismissal itself was then overturned by a Ninth Circuit Court just two years ago.

Now, the Supreme Court has effectively rendered that dismissal null and void, saying that the appeal itself was invalid since a voluntary dismissal is not a final decision in the eyes of the law and thus cannot be appealed. 

Though, as Ars Technica points out, this doesn’t mean that Microsoft is free from legal action over this specific hardware defect. Individuals from the class action are still free to bring their own lawsuits against the company over the issue, but will have to do so on a individual basis, rather than as part of a multi-party, class action suit. 

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.12.17]
FX Artist
Hangar 13
Hangar 13 — Novato, California, United States
[06.12.17]
LEAD MATERIAL ARTIST
Hangar 13
Hangar 13 — Novato, California, United States
[06.12.17]
TECHNICAL DESIGNER
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[06.12.17]
Lead Character Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

7 roguelikes that every developer should study
Gamasutra's at E3 2017! Stay up to speed right here
Class action lawsuit over Xbox 360 defect shut down by court (again)
EA opens 'SEED' game tech research division


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image