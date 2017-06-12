Class action lawsuit over Xbox 360 defect shut down by court (again)

An on again, off again class action lawsuit against Microsoft has received a final kibosh from the US Supreme Court, which today ruled that the lawsuit over Xbox 360 disc damage is not eligible for class action.

This particular class action lawsuit originally kicked off in 2008 when reports crept up that the Xbox 360 shipped with a known defect that could cause damage to discs inside the console.

The class action was dismissed by a lower court soon after, but that dismissal itself was then overturned by a Ninth Circuit Court just two years ago.

Now, the Supreme Court has effectively rendered that dismissal null and void, saying that the appeal itself was invalid since a voluntary dismissal is not a final decision in the eyes of the law and thus cannot be appealed.

Though, as Ars Technica points out, this doesn’t mean that Microsoft is free from legal action over this specific hardware defect. Individuals from the class action are still free to bring their own lawsuits against the company over the issue, but will have to do so on a individual basis, rather than as part of a multi-party, class action suit.