Get a job: Bluehole is hiring a Sr. Character Animator

Location: Seongnam, South Korea

The Senior Character Animator will be part of Animation and Gameplay team and will work closely with other animators and gameplay programmers in order to create high-quality gameplay animations.

Responsibilities:

Creating high-quality content for true first person (FPP/TPP) shooter game

Developing gameplay animations utilizing motion capture and hand key animation

Implementing and iterating on animation assets

Collaborating with the team to troubleshoot and solve animation issues

Skills & Requirements:

At least 3 years of professional experience as an animator

Familiar with Autodesk Motionbuilder

Strong understanding of the principles of animation and character anatomy

Good communication skills

Korean and/or English speaking

Following is a plus:

Familiar with Unreal Engine 4

Has successfully shipped at least one PC title (TPP or shooter)

