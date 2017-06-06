Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Get a job: Bluehole is hiring a Sr. Character Animator
June 12, 2017 | By Staff
Console/PC, Art, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Sr. Character AnimatorBluehole

Location: Seongnam, South Korea

The Senior Character Animator will be part of Animation and Gameplay team and will work closely with other animators and gameplay programmers in order to create high-quality gameplay animations.

Responsibilities:

  • Creating high-quality content for true first person (FPP/TPP) shooter game
  • Developing gameplay animations utilizing motion capture and hand key animation
  • Implementing and iterating on animation assets
  • Collaborating with the team to troubleshoot and solve animation issues

Skills & Requirements:

  • At least 3 years of professional experience as an animator
  • Familiar with Autodesk Motionbuilder
  • Strong understanding of the principles of animation and character anatomy
  • Good communication skills
  • Korean and/or English speaking

Following is a plus:

  • Familiar with Unreal Engine 4
  • Has successfully shipped at least one PC title (TPP or shooter)

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

