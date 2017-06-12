Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
June 12, 2017
The VR Challenger League is a new eSports venture from Oculus, Intel and the ESL
June 12, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
The Electronic Sports League (ESL), Oculus VR, and Intel have teamed up to debut the VR Challenger League, a VR game eSports league that spans a series of upcoming events in both North America and Europe, culminating in a finale at the Intel Extreme Masters (IEM) Katowice event next year.

Notably, the VR Challenger League purports to be the first VR-focused eSports league ever established, though it seems likely to be limited to Oculus Rift headsets for the foreseeable future.

Insomniac's wizard-dueler The Unspoken (pictured) and Ready at Dawn's team-based arena baller Echo Arena (both of which are published by Oculus) will be the two VR games played in the League, and the stakeholders are promising a prize pool of over $200,000 will be up for grabs.

