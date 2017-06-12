Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 12, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 12, 2017
arrowPress Releases
June 12, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Ubisoft VP: 'We're trying to figure out what is fun' about VR
Ubisoft VP: 'We're trying to figure out what is fun' about VR
June 12, 2017 | By Kris Graft
June 12, 2017 | By Kris Graft
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR

Ubisoft has become known for jumping into new game technology in a careful, measured manner, and VR is no different.

At an intimate Ubisoft press event last night, company leaders talked about upcoming games, two of which are new virtual reality titles: the multiplayer shooter Space Junkies and the psychological thriller Transference.

For VP of digital publishing Chris Early, Ubisoft’s careful foray into VR is about getting into a potentially huge market on the ground floor, and having dev teams that know how to make quality VR games once the young VR market becomes more financially viable.

“From a financial standpoint right now, VR is research for us,” Early said in a Q&A session when we asked when he might expect VR to substantially contribute to Ubisoft’s bottom line.

“We’re making real games, making real money, but from a substantial impact, we all need the industry to grow, and more headsets to be on people,” he said.

While still categorized as “research,” as Early points out, Ubisoft is doing this research with commercial products. Games like Eagle Flight, Werewolves Within, and the recently released Star Trek: Bridge Crew (pictured), among others, exhibit the biggest commitment to VR when compared to other major game publishers.

It’s the same strategy that Ubisoft adopted with the launch of a then-unproven Nintendo Wii – get early to market on new, promising technology and products and, hopefully, reap the benefits.

Early said that, like many involved in the VR space, the market isn’t growing as quickly as he’d like. But in the meantime, Ubisoft teams can hone their skills with the new tech.

“As to when those [VR] kits will produce [significant financial] results? I don’t know,” he said. “I don’t think anybody else really does. We’re trying to figure out what is fun about it."

“As to when it will make a big difference for Ubisoft, I think it already has from a creative standpoint….The concept of storytelling in a new medium and a new way to direct and deliver entertainment is something we bring back to our games as well.”

For now, Ubisoft, which internally seems to be a particularly experimental publisher, at least as far as gigantic triple-A publishers are concerned, continues to plug away on its VR research, spreading first-hand dev knowledge to other Ubisoft teams.

For example, Space Junkies employs the “blinder” technology that was implemented in Eagle Flight to help reduce motion sickness. And now Space Junkies is implementing an in-VR editor that could benefit other Ubisoft VR games in the future.

“We continue to look at all the technologies that come out,” said Early. “We get the dev kits in right away and look at what can be done. Every studio can determine what they’ll be interested in, what they’ll be looking at [in terms of VR] while experimenting.”

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.12.17]
FX Artist
Hangar 13
Hangar 13 — Novato, California, United States
[06.12.17]
LEAD MATERIAL ARTIST
Hangar 13
Hangar 13 — Novato, California, United States
[06.12.17]
TECHNICAL DESIGNER
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[06.12.17]
Lead Character Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

7 roguelikes that every developer should study
Gamasutra's at E3 2017! Stay up to speed right here
Ubisoft VP: 'We're trying to figure out what is fun' about VR
Class action lawsuit over Xbox 360 defect shut down by court (again)


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image