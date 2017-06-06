Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
June 12, 2017
Watch Sony's E3 2017 press event right here!
June 12, 2017 | By Staff
June 12, 2017 | By Staff
VR, Console/PC, Business/Marketing, Video, E3

The litany of livestreamed press conferences broadcast from this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo is coming to a close this evening as Sony prepares to take the stage. 

If you aren't in Los Angeles to see the show in person, no worries -- you can tune in to watch it right here at 6 PM Pacific (9 PM Eastern).

We've gone ahead and embedded Sony's YouTube livestream above, and we'll also be reporting any notable news straight from the show.  

As the week continues, make sure to stay tuned into our continuing E3 coverage so you can keep tabs on what's happening (and why you should care) at E3 2017!

