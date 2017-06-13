The PS4 has now sold through over 60.4M units

Hot on the heels of its E3 showing, Sony has revealed that the PlayStation 4 has now sold through over 60.4 million units worldwide.

That figure is based on the company's most recent retail sales estimates, which were last collected on June 10 and 11 in most regions.

The console maker also revealed that combined physical and digital PS4 software sales now total 487.8 million worldwide.

All in all, the news isn't that surprising. We already knew the PS4 racked up 20 million sales during the last financial year, giving us enough reason to predict lifetime sales were at the 60 million mark.

Still, it's always good to get confirmation from the powers that be. Looking ahead, Sony hopes to see its flagship console pull in another 18 million sales throughout the current financial year.

If that happens, lifetime sales should easily surpass 75 million units by March 31, 2017.