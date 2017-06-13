Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 13, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 13, 2017
arrowPress Releases
June 13, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

The PS4 has now sold through over 60.4M units
The PS4 has now sold through over 60.4M units
June 13, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
June 13, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Hot on the heels of its E3 showing, Sony has revealed that the PlayStation 4 has now sold through over 60.4 million units worldwide. 

That figure is based on the company's most recent retail sales estimates, which were last collected on June 10 and 11 in most regions. 

The console maker also revealed that combined physical and digital PS4 software sales now total 487.8 million worldwide. 

All in all, the news isn't that surprising. We already knew the PS4 racked up 20 million sales during the last financial year, giving us enough reason to predict lifetime sales were at the 60 million mark. 

Still, it's always good to get confirmation from the powers that be. Looking ahead, Sony hopes to see its flagship console pull in another 18 million sales throughout the current financial year.

If that happens, lifetime sales should easily surpass 75 million units by March 31, 2017. 

Related Jobs

Hidden Monster Games
Hidden Monster Games — Amsterdam, Netherlands
[06.13.17]
Senior JavaScript game developer
Big Red Button Entertainment
Big Red Button Entertainment — El Segundo, California, United States
[06.12.17]
Jr./Mid-Level Environment Artist
Micazook
Micazook — London, England, United Kingdom
[06.12.17]
Game Designer Wanted
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[06.12.17]
Brand Manager


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Developer Q&A: Balancing storytelling and player choice in Prey
7 roguelikes that every developer should study
Gamasutra's at E3 2017! Stay up to speed right here
Ubisoft VP: 'We're trying to figure out what is fun' about VR


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image