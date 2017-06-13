Life is Strange prequel hit by SAG-AFTRA voice actor strike

The ongoing SAG-AFTRA voice actor strike means Life Is Strange has lost one of its major talents.

Actor Ashly Burch, who voiced main character Chloe Price in the episodic adventure's first season, hasn't been able to reprise her role in the recently announced prequel, Life is Strange: Before the Storm.

Burch broke the news on Twitter, where she offered fans a silver lining by revealing she was at least able to serve as a character consultant.

"Hey y'all, to the fans asking -- I wasn't able to reprise my role as Chloe in Life is Strange: Before the Storm due to the SAG-AFTRA strike," she wrote. "Chloe means a lot to me. I'm grateful for the opportunity to consult on her character."

The SAG-AFTRA strike has garnered a lot of attention since kicking off around seven months ago, but this is one of the first times we've been made aware of a high-profile casualty.

Those on strike are taking a stand against what they claim are unfair working conditions and compensation, and are pushing back against heavy hitters like EA, Insomniac, and WB Games.

Last we heard, SAG-AFTRA claimed some game companies had agreed to its demand for voice actors to receive residuals based on game sales, suggesting the strike is having the desired effect.