June 13, 2017
Level-5 acquires Mighty No. 9 and ReCore developer Comcept
June 13, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Mighty No. 9 and ReCore developer Comcept, which was founded by Mega Man creator Keiji Inafune back in 2010, has been acquired by Ni no Kuni publisher Level-5. 

According to the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu, translated by Gematsu, the new subsidiary will be known as Level-5 Comcept and is being treated as a brand new company. 

Speaking to the Japanese magazine, Level-5 president Akihiro Hino and Inafune explained the new opening will combine the creative philosophies of both companies, and will be a place where the Comcept team and Hino can collaborate on games. 

The studio is currently comprised of 15 staffers, most of whom hail from Comcept. That number should increase in the future, as Level-5 hopes to turn the young outfit into its dedicated Osaka studio. 

As for the current iteration of Comcept, Inafune says he plans to close the Tokyo-based studio, but will continue to work on its current slate of titles "until the end."

Level-5 Comcept's debut effort will be a mobile battler called Dragon Colonies. The game will release for both iOS and Android in 2018, and will focus on player-versus-player battles across miniature colonies dubbed 'Hacolonies.'

