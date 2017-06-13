Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 13, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 13, 2017
arrowPress Releases
June 13, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Watch Nintendo's E3 2017 press event right here!
June 13, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
June 13, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing, Video, E3

If E3 was a huge cake, the upcoming Nintendo Treehouse live showcase would be the juicy cherry on top. 

Contrasting other big-hitters like Microsoft and Sony, in recent years Nintendo has decided to forgo a traditional conference in favor of an online presentation streamed around the world.

This year's edition will kick off bright and early at 9am PT and 12pm ET (or 5pm BST for those of you in the UK), and thanks to the power of embedding you can watch it right here on Gamasutra. 

Of course, these presentations are just the tip of the iceberg, so make sure you stay tuned into our continuing E3 coverage so you can keep tabs on what's happening (and why you should care) at E3 2017!

Related Jobs

Chimera Entertainment GmbH
Chimera Entertainment GmbH — MÃƒÂ¼nchen, Germany
[06.13.17]
Backend Developer (f/m)
Disruptor Beam
Disruptor Beam — FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts, United States
[06.13.17]
Associate Product Manager
Vicarious Visions / Activision
Vicarious Visions / Activision — Albany, New York, United States
[06.13.17]
Senior Environment Artist - Destiny
Hidden Monster Games
Hidden Monster Games — Amsterdam, Netherlands
[06.13.17]
Senior JavaScript game developer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Developer Q&A: Balancing storytelling and player choice in Prey
The PS4 has now sold through over 60.4M units
Blog: The pros and cons of Bethesda's Creation Club
7 roguelikes that every developer should study


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image