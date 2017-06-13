Watch Nintendo's E3 2017 press event right here!

If E3 was a huge cake, the upcoming Nintendo Treehouse live showcase would be the juicy cherry on top.

Contrasting other big-hitters like Microsoft and Sony, in recent years Nintendo has decided to forgo a traditional conference in favor of an online presentation streamed around the world.

This year's edition will kick off bright and early at 9am PT and 12pm ET (or 5pm BST for those of you in the UK), and thanks to the power of embedding you can watch it right here on Gamasutra.

Of course, these presentations are just the tip of the iceberg, so make sure you stay tuned into our continuing E3 coverage so you can keep tabs on what's happening (and why you should care) at E3 2017!