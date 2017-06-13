Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 13, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 13, 2017
arrowPress Releases
June 13, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Valve's Greenlight replacement, Steam Direct, launches today
Valve's Greenlight replacement, Steam Direct, launches today
June 13, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
June 13, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Indie, Business/Marketing

Steam Direct, Valve’s new self-publishing option and Greenlight replacement, is officially up and running. Thanks to that, Valve has dropped a new blog post detailing the steps developers will now need to take if they want to release a game through Steam Direct.

A full breakdown of the submission process is up on Steamworks now, but Valve says the process can more or less be summarized in three key steps: paperwork, payment, and review. 

Things kick off with a smattering of digital paperwork developers will need to fill out during the submission process. Those required documents range from basic company information, bank details for game proceeds, and tax information, to paperwork for identity verification.

Alongside the initial paperwork submission, developers will have to pay Steam Direct’s application fee, currently set at $100 per submission application. After that first fee is paid, developers officially have access to Steamworks and can submit additional games to the platform for that same fee. As previously announced, developers will be able to recoup a game’s submission fee after a title reaches $1,000 earned in sales or in-app purchases

After the paperwork is filed and a game has been submitted to Steam Direct, each game is set to undergo a review process that sees titles endure what Valve describes as a brief review period.

“Building a release pipeline to support thousands of developers and millions of customers is a delicate balance,” explains Valve. “We specifically don't want an onerous and detailed certification process that makes it difficult for developers to release games, but we also want some level of confidence that games are configured correctly and aren't going to do unexpected things to customers' computers.”

To that end, Valve says each game will be assessed briefly by a team member to check that it is configured properly, matches its store description, and is free of malicious content.

Provided a game is free of error, Valve says this process should only take roughly a day or two.

Valve’s developer portal has received a fresh coat of paint as well. The company has updated Steamworks' documentation on APIs, tools, features, and best developer practices. Additionally, the documentation overhaul included a handful of organizational changes that should hopefully make it easier to find information in the developer portal.

The full blog post talks more about Greenlight’s final days and offers advice for developers that might have had a game waiting for approval when the service shut down last week.

Related Jobs

Chimera Entertainment GmbH
Chimera Entertainment GmbH — MÃ¼nchen, Germany
[06.13.17]
Backend Developer (f/m)
Disruptor Beam
Disruptor Beam — FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts, United States
[06.13.17]
Associate Product Manager
Vicarious Visions / Activision
Vicarious Visions / Activision — Albany, New York, United States
[06.13.17]
Senior Environment Artist - Destiny
Hidden Monster Games
Hidden Monster Games — Amsterdam, Netherlands
[06.13.17]
Senior JavaScript game developer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Developer Q&A: Balancing storytelling and player choice in Prey
Valve's Greenlight replacement, Steam Direct, launches today
The PS4 has now sold through over 60.4M units
Blog: The pros and cons of Bethesda's Creation Club


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image