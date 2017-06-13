Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
June 13, 2017
Rocket League to offer cross-platform multiplayer between Xbox One, PC, and Switch
Rocket League to offer cross-platform multiplayer between Xbox One, PC, and Switch
June 13, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
June 13, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
Console/PC, Social/Online, E3

Rocket League already counted itself among one of the few games that allowed cross-platform play between PC and a console. Now, as Psyonix unveils the game's upcoming Switch release, those cross-platform possibilities are expanding as well.

Later this year, Rocket League will allow for cross-platform play between the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Windows 10, and Steam versions of the game. The PlayStation 4 however, which already allows Rocket League matches between Steam and PS4 players, is notably absent from that list.

This isn’t the first cross-platform play announcement that Sony’s current console contender was absent from. Microsoft announced that Minecraft’s ‘Better Together’ update would open the gates for cross-platform online play. But, as with today's Rocket League announcement, the PlayStation 4 is not included in the list of supported platforms.

