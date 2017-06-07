Get a job: Chimera Entertainment is hiring a Backend Developer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: München, Germany

What we offer:

You will create high-quality, visually appealing games within an experienced, international and flexible team of about 50 people. As a successful and ambitious company with a sustainable and transparent leadership style, all of our employees work with dedication and a team-first attitude. Working on state-of-the-art projects with high-profile partners, this will be your opportunity to grow and expand your knowledge within the games industry in a professional and friendly atmosphere.

Your responsibilities:

You have excellent knowledge of: C# RESTful APIs Relational + NoSQ databases: Schema design Query optimization Software architecture: Design Patterns: when and when not to use Use your experience to find the best solutions for new problems Communicate your decision to others High performance and scalable systems with high volume ccu Cloud infrastructure (AWS preferred) Integration of games industry ecosystems (like AppStore, PlayStore, Kongregate, Facebook, ...) Robust and future proof code, which can be maintained even after several years of ongoing development: unit tests integration tests 3 years games industry experience



Nice to have:

Have good knowledge of: Webservers like Nginx Actor based systems Technical documentation: Technical design documents UML Realtime communication via TCP/UDP 2 or more released titles



