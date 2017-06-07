Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 13, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 13, 2017
arrowPress Releases
June 13, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Chimera Entertainment is hiring a Backend Developer
Get a job: Chimera Entertainment is hiring a Backend Developer
June 13, 2017 | By Staff
June 13, 2017 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Backend DeveloperChimera Entertainment

Location: München, Germany

What we offer:

You will create high-quality, visually appealing games within an experienced, international and flexible team of about 50 people. As a successful and ambitious company with a sustainable and transparent leadership style, all of our employees work with dedication and a team-first attitude. Working on state-of-the-art projects with high-profile partners, this will be your opportunity to grow and expand your knowledge within the games industry in a professional and friendly atmosphere.

Your responsibilities:

  • You have excellent knowledge of:

    • C#
    • RESTful APIs
    • Relational + NoSQ databases:
      • Schema design
      • Query optimization
    • Software architecture:
      • Design Patterns: when and when not to use
      • Use your experience to find the best solutions for new problems
      • Communicate your decision to others
    • High performance and scalable systems with high volume ccu
    • Cloud infrastructure (AWS preferred)
    • Integration of games industry ecosystems (like AppStore, PlayStore, Kongregate, Facebook, ...)
    • Robust and future proof code, which can be maintained even after several years of ongoing development:
      • unit tests
      • integration tests
    • 3 years games industry experience

Nice to have:

  • Have good knowledge of:

    • Webservers like Nginx
    • Actor based systems
    • Technical documentation:
      • Technical design documents
      • UML
    • Realtime communication via TCP/UDP
    • 2 or more released titles

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Chimera Entertainment GmbH
Chimera Entertainment GmbH — MÃ¼nchen, Germany
[06.13.17]
Backend Developer (f/m)
Hidden Monster Games
Hidden Monster Games — Amsterdam, Netherlands
[06.13.17]
Senior JavaScript game developer
Tangentlemen
Tangentlemen — Playa Vista, California, United States
[06.09.17]
AI Engineer
Wargaming.net
Wargaming.net — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[06.09.17]
Software Engineer (Audio)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Developer Q&A: Balancing storytelling and player choice in Prey
Valve's Greenlight replacement, Steam Direct, launches today
Blog: The pros and cons of Bethesda's Creation Club
Final Fantasy XIV ending PS3 support this week


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image