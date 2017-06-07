Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: Fostering camaraderie in game communities from the ground up
June 13, 2017 | By Staff
How do you foster a healthy, sustainable community around your game?

GDC 2017 attendees had a chance to hear expert advice on just that when Smash Sisters founders Emily Sun and Lil Chen took the stage to discuss their side events organized for women, by women in the Super Smash Bros. community.

It was an eSports-centric talk with broadly applicable learnings, as the pair explained how their event series promotes integration with the main, co-ed competitive brackets at tournaments. They spoke to the practical value of strong branding, event organization, and an iterative feedback-driven approach to promote a specific message.

They also covered the obstacles the organization has faced after a year of trial and accelerated growth, laying out the challenges of achieving long-term sustainable growth and building upon a strong foundation without losing sight of what makes your community special.

It was a fantastic presentation, and now you have the opportunity to watch it for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its new YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC, GDC Europe, and GDC Next already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

