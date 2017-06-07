Video: Fostering camaraderie in game communities from the ground up

How do you foster a healthy, sustainable community around your game?

GDC 2017 attendees had a chance to hear expert advice on just that when Smash Sisters founders Emily Sun and Lil Chen took the stage to discuss their side events organized for women, by women in the Super Smash Bros. community.

It was an eSports-centric talk with broadly applicable learnings, as the pair explained how their event series promotes integration with the main, co-ed competitive brackets at tournaments. They spoke to the practical value of strong branding, event organization, and an iterative feedback-driven approach to promote a specific message.

They also covered the obstacles the organization has faced after a year of trial and accelerated growth, laying out the challenges of achieving long-term sustainable growth and building upon a strong foundation without losing sight of what makes your community special.

It was a fantastic presentation, and now you have the opportunity to watch it for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

