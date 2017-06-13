Nintendo characters make their VR (arcade) debut with new Vive-driven Mario Kart

This week Bandai Namco revealed a virtual reality version of Mario Kart, Mario Kart Arcade GP VR, that will make its debut in a VR arcade the company is opening in Tokyo, Japan next month.

The game appears to mark the VR debut of one of Nintendo's flagship franchises, though it's important to note it's licensed by Nintendo and developed by Namco -- just like its non-VR predecessor, Mario Kart Arcade GP.

Few details are currently available in English about the game, though it's listed on the arcade's website as running on HTC Vive headsets and specially-designed racing seats.

Nintendo has thus far been publicly reticent about the promise of VR -- last year frontman Shigeru Miyamoto told investors that "for VR in particular, we are continuing our research, and looking into development with a mind to how our current core products are meant to be played for a relatively long period of time."

"We are looking into the possibilities of providing an experience that gives value when played for a short time," he continued. "And how to eliminate the concerns of long-duration use."