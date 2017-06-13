Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
June 13, 2017
Humble Bundle now has its own subscription game service: Humble Trove
June 13, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
The folks at Humble Bundle this week expanded their Humble Monthly game subscription service to include a library of games subscribers can access whenever they want: the Humble Trove.

It's another brick in the foundation of an argument that "games on demand" subscription services are viable, something Turner Broadcasting notably tried over 12 years ago with GameTap. While GameTap effectively petered out by 2010, in recent years the likes of Electronic Arts, Sony,  and Microsoft have all launched their own game subscription services.

Humble's $12/month version expands upon its Monthly service, which would send subscribers a mystery pack of games every month, by offering up access to a library of DRM-free games, including Humble-funded games (or "Humble Originals") that are only available on Humble's platform. 

The Humble Trove is currently in beta, and games in its catalog are only available to active subscribers. However, since they're made available as DRM-free downloads, it appears that games downloaded from the Trove will be playable even if a player's subscription lapses.

