Riot opens India office to nurture local player base

League of Legends creator Riot Games has cut the ribbon on a new office in New Delhi, India.

It's an interesting step for the developer, which wants to put boots on the ground to nurture its player base in the emerging market.

With that in mind, the new team's first order of business will be to figure out how the company can grow its community and bolster its publishing operations in a region that's still finding its footing.

"We’re pioneering the path for players to experience high-quality gaming in India like never before," reads a company blog post.

"The Riot India team will need to figure out unique solutions that work for India, so expect plenty of experimentation in publishing and community strategy in a startup-like environment."