Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 14, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 14, 2017
arrowPress Releases
June 14, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Riot opens India office to nurture local player base
Riot opens India office to nurture local player base
June 14, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
June 14, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

League of Legends creator Riot Games has cut the ribbon on a new office in New Delhi, India. 

It's an interesting step for the developer, which wants to put boots on the ground to nurture its player base in the emerging market. 

With that in mind, the new team's first order of business will be to figure out how the company can grow its community and bolster its publishing operations in a region that's still finding its footing. 

"We’re pioneering the path for players to experience high-quality gaming in India like never before," reads a company blog post

"The Riot India team will need to figure out unique solutions that work for India, so expect plenty of experimentation in publishing and community strategy in a startup-like environment."

Related Jobs

Wargaming | BigWorld
Wargaming | BigWorld — Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
[06.14.17]
Senior Software Engineer Ã¢Â€Â“ C/C++ Tools Development
Pixelberry Studios
Pixelberry Studios — MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, United States
[06.13.17]
Senior 2D Artist
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Novato, California, United States
[06.13.17]
ESPORTS PRODUCER - NBA 2K ESPORTS LEAGUE
Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Los Angeles, California, United States
[06.13.17]
Environment Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

7 examples of accessibility design that developers should study
Riot opens India office to nurture local player base
Blog: Replicating motion using controller layouts
Developer Q&A: Balancing storytelling and player choice in Prey


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image